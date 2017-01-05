Home»Business

Actor James Nesbitt sees firm’s profits soar to €4m

Thursday, January 05, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Star of hit television series Cold Feet, Irish actor James Nesbitt, saw profits soar at his firm to almost €4m last year.

James Nesbitt: Profits at Brown Cow Films have risen to £1.5m. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

New accounts lodged by the Ballymena native’s Brown Cow Films show that the firm enjoyed its best ever year with accumulated profits jumping by €813,000 to almost €3.9m in the 12 months to the end of March.

Accounts from Brown Cow Films show the firm’s cash pile increased to £1.5m (€1.75m).

The £691,000 profit enjoyed by the firm last year is almost seven times the £120,000 recorded in the 12 months to March 2015.

Nesbitt found fame in the 1990s as the breakout star of ITV series Cold Feet.

His portrayal of Adam Williams made him a household name in the UK and Ireland, and launched his career on the big screen.

Cold Feet returned last year after Nesbitt signed up to rejoin the other key cast members from the original series.

Nesbitt is also known for his portrayal of civil rights campaigner Ivan Cooper in Bloody Sunday, for which he was nominated for a Bafta.

He gained worldwide recognition after featuring in The Hobbit series of films.

The third of The Hobbitt trilogy, called The Battle of the Five Armies was released worldwide in cinemas in December 2014 and generated global box office revenues of €950m.

Nesbitt — who celebrates his 52nd birthday next week — initially had ambitions of being a teacher, but dropped out of his college course to pursue a career in acting.

