€725k for farmers in Glas traditional farm buildings scheme

Payments of €725,000 have been issued to the 49 farmers in the 2016 Glas traditional farm buildings scheme.

Approved earlier this year, all works have now been completed and payment made to the farmers.

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, said: “This is a small but very important scheme which will make a huge contribution to preservation of our rural heritage, enhancing the rural landscape.

These are beautiful structures, made of local materials by local craftsmen, and our scheme shows how sensitive conservation works can save an old building and return it to use.”