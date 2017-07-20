400 new beds proposed in Metropole overhaul

Plans for the overhaul and extension of the Metropole Hotel in Cork city centre have been detailed by the company proposing the works.

A total of over 400 bedrooms would be incorporated into the extension, refurbishment and also the development of new hotel facilities at the adjacent former garage site on St Patrick’s Quay.

The latter element is to be a seven-storey boutique ‘Hotel M’ building with 228 bedrooms on the former PJ O’Hea garage site on the quay and running up Harley Street, which joins the quay and MacCurtain Street.

The two hotel facilities would be joined by pedestrian link bridges across Harley Street, at first and sixth-floor levels.

The main hotel frontage would remain on MacCurtain Street, but Trigon Hotels is seeking permission to demolish existing elements to the rear which currently back onto St Patrick’s Quay.

This would involve the knocking of modern extensions, including the Leeside Leisure facility, and also No 25 St Patrick’s Quay but retaining the façade of that address.

On the site of the demolished buildings, it is planned to erect a seven-storey structure with 140 bedrooms, bar and restaurant facilities, and four ground-floor retail/café units, all over 92 parking spaces in two basement levels.

The applicants also propose to renovate and refurbish existing hotel accommodation with 43 bedroom suites and meeting rooms.

The reinstatement of ground floor frontage and the historic MacCurtain Street entrance also feature in the plans, moving the main entrance one bay to the east, removing the existing Met bar and restoring the original Edwardian shopfront configuration.

Cork City Council will also have a Natura Impact Statement and Environmental Impact Statement to consider when it deals with the application.

A decision is expected within weeks on the proposed redevelopment of a former telephone depot to a residential site.

Cork City Council had asked Colsaerts Ltd to increase the density of its planned scheme of 73 houses and duplex units at the former Telecom Éireann/Eircom depot at Churchyard Lane in Ballinlough. In its further information request in April, the council said the number of units was considered too low for the five-acre site.

However, the company has said it could only provide one additional unit — and only if it must — on the site. The requirement to provide a childcare facility if the scheme was 75 units or more would have a significant impact on the entire development due to associated play area and parking requirements, it stated.

The further information response also dealt with other issues raised by the council, such as drainage, traffic and relationships with nearby sites. The location near the Cork Constitution rugby ground at Temple Hill was the subject of an application that resulted in permission in 2009 for a different company for around 200 houses.

Plans have been lodged for a scheme of 40 new houses in Glounthaune, Co Cork.

Cork County Council has received the application from Bluescape Ltd for a site at Lackenroe, to the north of the village a few miles east of Cork city. The works would see the development of 20 four-bedroom detached houses, and 20 semi-detached homes in three-bedroom and four-bedroom sizes.

The application proposes providing an upgrade of the Knockraha road, with access for the development through a proposed signalised junction with the Cois Chuain estate.

The completion of a previously-approved housing scheme elsewhere in east Cork is proposed in another recent application.

Ingram Homes Ltd is seeking permission for the works at Clashdermot East and Killeagh Gardens estate in the village of Killeagh.

The development would see the completion of a scheme first permitted after a 2003 application, and involves 92 dwellings. It is a mix of 20 semi-detached and 72 terraced units, with changes proposed to the layout and design of the original scheme.

Permission has been granted for a floating hotel on Cork’s city quays in a recent decision by the local planning authority.

Sick and Sore Limited has got approval to operate the service for three years, at the end of which further permission would have to be sought.

It proposed last December to locate a luxury river cruise ship on Penrose Quay in the north inner city, to operate it as a moored hotel and restaurant. Although the planned acquisition of the vessel identified in the application had not been completed last month, the council granted conditional permission.

Among the requirements of planners is that details be provided of the ship to be used, in the event that an alternative vessel is located at the site. In order for the permission to stand, the ship to be berthed at the site should not differ materially from the one first proposed in either scale or capacity.

Cork City Council has also included conditions relating to the traffic arrangements around the planned ‘boatel’ and for set-down arrangements.

An application for inner city apartments in Cork has been supplemented by further information after previous changes were already submitted.

Cork City Council may decide on the plans to build 28 units in a proposed six-storey development off Grenville Place, near the rear of the Mercy University Hospital’s modern extension overlooking the River Lee’s north channel. The site at Francis Street and Millerd Street is currently occupied by warehouses, which are proposed for demolition.

MacAodha Investment Holdings had provided further information already to planners in May, including the removal of two of the 30 apartments originally proposed for the site. Those details included issues around overshadowing and design, but after more correspondence in response from the council, the firm has this month supplied more revised drawings and clarifications.

Based on those submissions, a decision could issue by the end of the first week of August.

Permission is being sought for more than a dozen new houses near Blarney, Co Cork.

An application was submitted to Cork County Council earlier this month for the works at Courtbrack.

O’Leary & O’Sullivan Developments Ltd is proposing to build 11 detached and two semi-detached two-storey houses.