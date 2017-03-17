Home»Business

1.15m music fans paid to see MCD gigs in 2016

Friday, March 17, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Concert promoter Denis Desmond said that MCD is aiming to sell 1.3m concert tickets this year.

Boosted by upcoming sell-out gigs by U2 and Coldplay, Mr Desmond said yesterday that “the year is looking very positive”.

Figures from trade industry journal Pollstar show that 1.15m music fans paid to see MCD gigs in Ireland last year.

This represents a 10% decline on the over 1.28m fans that paid to see MCD gigs in 2015. 

The drop in numbers attending gigs came in spite of MCD promoting the likes of sell-out gigs by Beyonce last year.

Last year, MCD was ranked the 16 highest promoter in the world with Live Nation being far and away the biggest promoter in the world, with 44m tickets sold.

Mr Desmond attributed last year’s drop to the “cyclical” nature of live music industry where promoters depend on live acts touring new work.

This year along with U2 and Coldplay, MCD is promoting Guns N’ Roses, Robbie Williams and Phil Collins. 

Along with the bigger gigs, MCD is to next week announce the Electric Picnic line-up.

Mr Desmond said that 80% of tickets had already been sold even though the acts have yet to be announced.

He said: “Business is good though we don’t have as many shows as we could have.”

Fans of Coldplay and U2 were disappointed that the bands will not be playing second gigs this year but Mr Desmond said that “the logistics don’t stack up”.

