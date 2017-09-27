Home»Business

11 credit union directors won’t face sanctions

Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Aodhan Ó Faolain

A High Court ruling means restriction orders contained in the Companies Acts cannot be imposed on the directors of credit unions.

Mr Justice Robert Haughton yesterday found the High Court lacks the jurisdiction to impose sanctions, as contained in various sections of the 2014 Companies Act, on 11 directors of Newbridge Credit Union, in Co Kildare.

He struck out an application to restrict the 11 directors. The credit union went into liquidation in 2013.

The liquidator of Newbridge Credit Union, Jim Luby, had applied for restrictions, which can include being prohibited from being involved in any company for five years unless the company meets specified capital requirements, to be imposed on the directors.

Mr Luby applied to the Director of Corporate Enforcement (DCE) to be relieved of his obligation to seek restriction orders in respect of all of the credit union’s directors.

The DCE did not relieve Mr Luby of that obligation, which resulted in the restriction orders being sought.

In what was a preliminary issue in the case, the liquidator sought a declaration from the court that the restrictions could be applied in respect of the liquidation of Newbridge Credit Union.

Lawyers for one of the directors argued that the restrictions could not be applied because credit unions have distinctive features that differentiate them from ordinary companies, and they are subjected to a very different regulatory framework.

It was also argued extending the regime contained in the 2014 act to directors of credit unions was unconstitutional.

The Credit Union Development Association also argued the regime does not apply to credit union directors. It has been joined to the proceedings as a friend to the court.

Mr Justice Haughton said he accepted that credit unions are “very different in many respects” from private companies registered under the Companies Act.

The judge said that the laws which allow a credit union to be wound up do not contain a restriction regime similar to the one contained in the 2014 Companies Act.

Newbridge Credit Union was formally wound up in December 2013 on the petition of the Central Bank.

The credit union was taken over by Permanent TSB in a €53.9m deal after a proposed merger with Naas Credit Union did not go ahead. A special manager was appointed to Newbridge Credit Union by the High Court in January 2012 after the Central Bank sought that appointment due to its concerns about the credit union’s financial position.


