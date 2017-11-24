Home»Breaking News»world

Zimbabwe's new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 10:23 am

Zimbabwe's incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in, beginning a new era for the long-troubled nation.

Mr Mnangagwa promised to devote himself to the well-being of the people, to cheers from tens of thousands present at the 60,000-seat stadium in Harare.

He succeeds Robert Mugabe, who resigned on Tuesday under immense pressure from the military, the ruling party and the people amid fears his wife was trying to take power.

Mr Mnangagwa was Mr Mugabe's longtime ally before his firing earlier this month. He will serve until the end of the presidential term next year. An election date has not yet been set.


