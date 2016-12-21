YouTuber Adam Saleh 'kicked off Delta plane for speaking Arabic'

A popular YouTuber has claimed he was kicked off a Delta airlines flight from London to New York for speaking Arabic to his mum on the phone, while waiting for the plane to take off.

Adam Saleh, who has 2.2 million subscribers and is known for prank videos, posted a video of himself apparently distressed after he said other passengers complained about him making them “uncomfortable”.

Other passengers can be seen waving goodbye as Saleh and his friend are ejected.

We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim... WTFFFFFFFF please spread pic.twitter.com/P5dQCE0qos — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

“Are you serious? I’m about to cry right now. Because we said a word in a different language? And there’s six white people against us bearded men?… How about you kick them (out)? I feel uncomfortable,” Saleh says.

After being removed from the plane Saleh said they were made to speak to the police and go through a further security check, before ending up on a different airline’s plane to New York.

#BoycottDelta quickly became a popular hashtag, and began trending worldwide.

retweet if you have never been uncomfortable with someone speaking arabic #BoycottDelta — luke (@annualbizzle) December 21, 2016

Some wanted to show solidarity with Saleh.

people should feel free to speak whatever language they please & others have no reason to feel uncomfortable #BoycottDelta — ㅤice queen (@urbandoll) December 21, 2016

Others were more sceptical.

Any six year old knows that the best prank starts with a believable premise. Sad that many #boycottdelta folks aren't as wise. — Jacob Mad Dog Perry (@jacobperry) December 21, 2016

It’s not the first time Delta has been embroiled in such a row.

In August a couple in the US said they were removed from a Delta flight for using a phone and saying the word “Allah”, while in October it was alleged staff on one of the company’s flights refused to believe a black woman was really a doctor.

Saleh was recently the subject of controversy when claiming he had flown in a suitcase between Melbourne and Sydney, an incident airline TigerAir disputed had happened.

Another video he produced in 2014 which purported to show police officers reacting differently to people in western clothing and traditional Muslim clothing proved to have been staged.

A statement from Delta read: “Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort.

“We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.”