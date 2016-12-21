Home»Breaking News»world

YouTuber Adam Saleh 'kicked off Delta plane for speaking Arabic'

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 04:29 pm

A popular YouTuber has claimed he was kicked off a Delta airlines flight from London to New York for speaking Arabic to his mum on the phone, while waiting for the plane to take off.

Adam Saleh, who has 2.2 million subscribers and is known for prank videos, posted a video of himself apparently distressed after he said other passengers complained about him making them “uncomfortable”.

Other passengers can be seen waving goodbye as Saleh and his friend are ejected.

“Are you serious? I’m about to cry right now. Because we said a word in a different language? And there’s six white people against us bearded men?… How about you kick them (out)? I feel uncomfortable,” Saleh says.

After being removed from the plane Saleh said they were made to speak to the police and go through a further security check, before ending up on a different airline’s plane to New York.

#BoycottDelta quickly became a popular hashtag, and began trending worldwide.

Some wanted to show solidarity with Saleh.

Others were more sceptical.

It’s not the first time Delta has been embroiled in such a row.

In August a couple in the US said they were removed from a Delta flight for using a phone and saying the word “Allah”, while in October it was alleged staff on one of the company’s flights refused to believe a black woman was really a doctor.

Saleh was recently the subject of controversy when claiming he had flown in a suitcase between Melbourne and Sydney, an incident airline TigerAir disputed had happened.

Another video he produced in 2014 which purported to show police officers reacting differently to people in western clothing and traditional Muslim clothing proved to have been staged.

A statement from Delta read: “Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort.

“We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Adam Saleh, Delta, Delta Airlines, Islamophobia, Racism,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Donald Trump picks China critic to lead new White House trade council

Manhunt for Berlin truck attack suspect who was under surveillance for months

1,000 UK government laptops, computers and data sticks missing since election

Woman arrested after abusive message about 5-year-old football mascot with cancer


Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 