World's oldest person dies, aged 117

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 06:29 pm

Emma Morano, at 117 the world's oldest person, has died at her home in northern Italy, her doctor says.

Dr Carlo Bava told The Associated Press that Ms Morano's carer called him to say she died Saturday afternoon while sitting in an armchair at her home in Verbania, a town on Lake Maggiore.

Dr Bava said he had last paid his near-daily call on her on Friday. He says "she thanked me and held my hand" as usual.

Ms Morano, born on November 29 1899, was also believed to have been the last surviving person in the world who was born in the 1800s.

