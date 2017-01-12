World order under 'biggest attack since World War Two': Pentagon nominee James Mattis

Retired general James Mattis, poised to become the first career military officer in charge of the Pentagon since the 1950s, has said he believes Russian president Vladimir Putin is trying to "break" the Nato alliance.

Under questioning at his Senate confirmation hearing, Mr Mattis portrayed Russia as a strategic adversary.

He said the history of US-Russian relations is short on successful efforts at lasting co-operation, something President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to pursue.

Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Mr Mattis, a former Nato military leader, said of Mr Putin: "He is trying to break the North Atlantic alliance."

He said that while the US should remain open to working with Russia, the prospects for co-operation are narrowing.

As Mr Mattis spoke, Mr Trump's choice to run the CIA was testifying before another Senate panel and was sure to be questioned at length about the US intelligence agencies' allegations that Moscow interfered in the presidential election.

Ties between the former Cold War foes have also been strained by Ukraine and Syria.

More broadly, Mr Mattis said the world order was under "the biggest attack since World War Two", blaming Russia, China and international terrorist organisations for destabilising trends and actions.

Asked by Senator John McCain, the Armed Services Committee's Republican chairman, whether the US military was fully ready to confront these challenges, Mr Mattis replied: "No, sir."

In prepared testimony, Mr Mattis said he understands his role as the Defence Department's civilian leader would be different "in essence and in substance" from his four decades in uniform.

"The esprit-de-corps of our military, its can-do spirit and its obedience to civilian leadership reduces the inclination and power of the military to criticise or oppose the policy it is ultimately ordered to implement," Mr Mattis said.

He called civilian control "a fundamental tenet of the American military tradition".

Mr Mattis, 66, retired in 2013 after serving as commander of US Central Command in charge of all US forces in the Middle East.

He is known for strong views on Iran.

Mr Mattis sees Tehran as a menace in the Middle East, and would work for a president who has pledged to toughen US policy towards Iran.

That could have broad implications as the incoming administration weighs modifying the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reconfiguring American posture in the Middle East after complaints from US allies that President Barack Obama yielded too much ground to Tehran.

The last career military officer to serve as defence secretary was George Marshall in 1950-51.

In his opening remarks to senators, Mr Mattis expressed unqualified support for traditional US international alliances.

James Mattis with Donald Trump

In contrast, Mr Trump insisted during the presidential campaign that US treaty allies and security partners should pay more for their own defence and for hosting American forces on their soil.

"History is clear: Nations with strong allies thrive and those without them wither," Mr Mattis said.

Before Mr Mattis can join the Cabinet, Congress must approve a one-time exception to a law requiring a military officer to be out of uniform for at least seven years before leading the Pentagon.

Even some of Mr Trump's strongest critics say Mr Mattis merits the exception.

Eliot A Cohen, a senior State Department adviser in President George W Bush's administration who has publicly criticised the incoming Trump team, said at a Senate hearing this week that he feels a "sense of alarm" about the judgment of the incoming administration.

But he said Mr Mattis "would be a stabilising and moderating force, preventing wildly stupid, dangerous or illegal things from happening".

Mr Trump has selected two other recently retired generals for top jobs in his administration.

Michael Flynn, who left the army as a lieutenant general in 2014 after a tumultuous tenure as the Defence Intelligence Agency's director, is Mr Trump's national security adviser.

Marine General John Kelly, who retired in 2016, was chosen to head the Department of Homeland Security.

The Armed Services Committee later overwhelmingly passed legislation to allow Mr Mattis to take up the position, agreeing to an exception to laws on military officers running the Pentagon.

The full Senate and House must also approve the Bill before it is sent to the president.