Home»Breaking News»world

World leaders take to Twitter to celebrate as Australia voted in favour of same-sex marriage

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 11:10 am

Australia has voted in favour of legalising same-sex marriage.

With a turnout of 79.5%, the country’s Bureau of Statistics said the vote in the non-binding postal survey was in favour by 61.6% to 38.4%.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were among the first politicians to react to the news on social media.

Also joining in to show their support were Apple CEO Tim Cook and Virgin boss Richard Branson.

Along with the Sydney Opera House, the internet lit up with shades of rainbow.

For some, the result has a personal connection.

Following the results, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a vocal advocate of marriage equality, called on lawmakers to heed the “overwhelming” result and to commit to legislate for gay marriage by next month.

The Australian parliament will vote by December on legislation to lift the prohibition.


KEYWORDS

ViralPoliticsMarriageUKAustraliaMarriage equality votestory-enriched

More in this Section

Scientists have identified the gene that makes some people gain weight

Parents warned that ’smart’ toys could be used by strangers to talk to children

Current UK housing law is ’inadequate’, Grenfell Tower report finds

Iran observing national day of mourning after earthquake kills 400


Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »