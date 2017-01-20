Home»Breaking News»world

Workman dies during 2022 World Cup stadium construction in Qatar

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 07:46 am

A British man has died while working on a stadium for the 2022 World Cup, organisers said.

They said the unnamed 40-year-old man died on Thursday during construction of the Khalifa International Stadium, which is due to stage games up to the quarter-final stage of the football tournament in 2022.

A statement from Qatar said: "The relevant authorities have been notified and the next of kin has been informed.

An immediate investigation into the cause of this fatality is under way and further details will be released in due course.

"The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy shares our deepest condolences with the family for their loss."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Donald Trump's pre-Inaugural "Welcome Celebration" in pictures

Donald Trump pays $25m to settle Trump University cases

George HW Bush stable; wife Barbara '1,000% better'

Watch this wild orangutan pick up a saw and instantly use it to cut up a tree


Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 