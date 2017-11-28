Woman recovering after attack by 8ft crocodile

A British woman is recovering after being attacked by a crocodile thought to be up to 8ft in length while near a river in Queensland, Australia.

The state's Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (DEHP) confirmed the woman was bitten on the leg by the saltwater crocodile while she was standing on a creek bank in Cape Tribulation.

A video posted on social media, which has been shared more than 2,300 times, shows a crocodile close to the water's edge and the sound of screams. A picture of cuts and blood on a woman's thigh was also uploaded.

A Mossman Hospital spokeswoman confirmed a woman was treated for a bite wound and discharged last night.

The Press Association understands the woman is from the UK and did not require being admitted for further treatment.

The DEHP said wildlife officers will now carry out a site assessment of the area and will potentially target the animal, thought to be between 6.5ft (2m) and 8ft (2.5m) in length, for removal.

It warned people to expect saltwater crocodiles, which can grow up to 17ft long, in all North Queensland waterways and to obey warning signs and stand back from the water's edge.