Woman killed in crash 'caused by BMW drivers showing off at double the speed limit'

Two BMW racers were "showing off" to each other when one of them mowed down and killed a young woman as she crossed the road in England, a court has heard.

Farid Reza, 36, and William Spicer, 28, were allegedly going at more than twice the 30mph speed limit before the crash which left 21-year-old student Hina Shamim dead.

The pair have gone on trial at the Old Bailey charged with causing death by dangerous driving on March 31 2015.

They are also accused of causing injury to one of five children in the back of one of the vehicles involved in the collision in Kingston-upon-Thames, London.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer told jurors: "Hina Shamim, who was 21 years old, was struck by a white BMW as she was crossing the road and killed instantly.

"Having collided with her, the BMW crashed into a bus before coming to rest on the pavement."

A young child, who cannot be identified, suffered a fractured skull, jaw and collarbone in the collision, jurors were told.

Reza was behind the wheel of the white BMW which was racing a dark grey BMW driven by Spicer accompanied by three university friends, Ms Heer said.

Both are "high-performance" cars capable of going from 0-60mph in less than six seconds with top speeds of 155mph, she said.

The lawyer told jurors: "The prosecution case is that the defendants were showing off to one another therefore encouraging one another to drive in a dangerous manner."

Penrhyn Road, in Kingston-upon-Thames, where the crash happened, has a speed limit of 30mph and is a single carriageway.

But both BMWs were doing about 69mph - more than twice the speed limit - at the time of the crash, jurors were told.

Reza, of Kingston-upon-Thames, and Spicer, of Harrow, north-west London, deny the charges against them.