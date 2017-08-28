Woman held in toddler murder probe

Detectives investigating the murder of a toddler have arrested a woman, police said.

The 30-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of murder after the body of the boy was found at a house in Manchester.

A 31-year-old man has already been arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to a semi-detached house in Beaford Road, Wythenshawe, in the early hours of Sunday following reports of a domestic disturbance.

It later emerged officers had already been called to the address on Friday, responding to a similar incident.

When officers arrived on Sunday, they discovered that a man and woman had left and gone to hospital.

It was then that they found the body of a young boy, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 31-year-old man remains in police custody for questioning. The woman remains in hospital for treatment.

The force said formal identification of the body and a post mortem examination have not yet taken place.

Detective Inspector Carl Jones, of the Major Incident Team, said: "Our investigation is progressing but is still in the early stages.

"We have made two arrests and officers will remain at the property whilst we investigate.

"If you have any information to pass on, or you have concerns, please get in touch with one of our officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

GMP has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission due to officers' earlier involvement at the property.

A cordon is in place around the modern house.

Also within the cordon was a Volkswagen Polo car, parked in the driveway.

Neighbours said they were woken by the sounds of sirens from police cars and ambulance.

AP