Home»Breaking News»world

Woman held after ’knife pulled’ during brawl at Christmas toy giveaway

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 02:36 pm

A 39-year-old woman is accused of pulling a knife on another woman during a brawl at a Christmas toy giveaway in Detroit.

WXYZ-TV and WWJ-AM estimate that a few hundred people were waiting in a queue on the city’s northwest side when the fight between adults broke out.

No injuries have been reported.

WXYZ-TV reports that the woman was arrested and the two children who were with her were collected by relatives from a police precinct.

Giveaway organiser John Cromer told the television station that "people are already under a lot of stress and tension this time of year" and "all it takes (is) for some people to step on somebody’s shoes or to bump into somebody the wrong way and then a fight ensues".

AP


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Sound of 'gunshots' sparks panic among shoppers on London's Oxford Street

Syrian rebels reject proposed peace talks from Russia

British woman jailed for three years for smuggling drugs into Egypt, family says

Here’s what Christmas looked like on the International Space Station


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

Working around the Christmas tree: Meet the people who will be in work on the big day

Six movers and shakers of the arts scene on their 2017 highlights and 2018 expectations

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 23, 2017

    • 5
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »