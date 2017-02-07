Home»Breaking News»world

Woman dies after getting stuck in clothing drop-off box

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 02:37 pm

A woman from Pennsylvania has died after getting her arm caught in a clothing donation drop-off box.

Judith Permar, 56, died from a combination of trauma injuries she sustained in the accident and hypothermia, said Northumberland County coroner James Kelley.

Ms Permar, from Mount Carmel, used a step-stool to reach into the bin and her left arm became stuck when the stool collapsed, the coroner said.

She broke her left arm and wrist and could not get free.

Investigators believe she went to the drop box at about 2am on Sunday.

She was found dead more than six hours later.

The drop box is located along a highway in Natalie, a tiny village in Mount Carmel Township, about 60 miles north east of Harrisburg.

The coroner conducted a post-mortem examination on Monday.

- AP

