Woman awarded damages against airline after being asked to move seats at man’s request

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 06:21 pm

An advocacy group representing an 83-year-old Holocaust survivor suing Israel’s national airline for discrimination said it has won the case.

The Israel Religious Action Centre, representing Renee Rabinowitz, called this week’s ruling "revolutionary".

An El Al flight attendant asked Ms Rabinowitz to move from her seat next to an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man on a flight from Newark to Tel Aviv following his request, the centre said.

Laws observed by some ultra-Orthodox Jews stipulate strict separation of the sexes.

It said "the deep humiliation Renee felt because of this" led her to seek help.

The centre said the case set a precedent and asking passengers now to move their seat due to gender is discrimination, which is prohibited

El Al was ordered to pay Ms Rabinowitz about 1,700 dollars (£1,340) in damages, it said.

- AP

