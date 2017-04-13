Home»Breaking News»world

Woman arrested after mass brawl during Lord of the Dance theatre show

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 09:43 am

A brawl broke out at a theatre during a performance of Michael Flatley's Lord Of The Dance.

Police scrambled to reports of eight people fighting in the orchestra stalls at the Palace Theatre in Manchester during the high-kicking Irish dance extravaganza.

Officers attended and a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

There were no reports of injuries.

The trouble began shortly after 9pm on the opening night of Lord Of The Dance: Dangerous Games, directed and choreographed by Irish dance superstar Flatley.

The show is described as a high-energy, two-hour fusion of dance styles, from traditional Irish dance to tap, modern and Broadway involving a story of good versus evil, with a Hunger Games flavour.

No-one from the theatre was available for comment.

