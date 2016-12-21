Home»Breaking News»world

Woman arrested after abusive message about 5-year-old football mascot with cancer

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 11:01 pm

A woman has been arrested after an abusive message was posted on Facebook about a five-year-old football mascot whose battle with cancer has touched people around the world.

Bradley Lowery, who has received more than 200,000 Christmas cards, was invited to the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony and recently scored a penalty for Sunderland during their warm-up against Chelsea.

The little boy from Blackhall, County Durham, has terminal Neuroblastoma and will continue treatment to prolong his life in the New Year in the UK.

His family had raised hundreds of thousands of pounds, including a donation of £200,000 from Everton, to pay for ground-breaking treatment in the US.

But scans earlier this month revealed the cancer he has been fighting is growing.

A 24-year-old woman from Hartlepool has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Malicious Communications Act in relation to an alleged comment made on social media.

The woman is also suspected of abstracting electricity and is currently being questioned by police.

Cleveland Police said: "A 24-year-old woman from the Hartlepool area has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Malicious Communications Act with regards to an alleged comment made on social media."

Police later said the woman was bailed until the end of January.

