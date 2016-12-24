Woman and a teenager blow themselves up during raid on suspected militant hideout

A woman and a teenager believed to be linked to a banned Islamist militant group blew themselves up during a police raid on a two-storey house in Bangladesh's capital.

The woman died after detonating explosives attached to her body during the raid, while the teenage boy's body was found inside an apartment on the ground floor of the building in Dhaka's Ashkona area.

Both were tied to the Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh (JMB) group, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.

A seven-year-old girl was injured when the woman blew herself up and is being treated at a hospital in Dhaka.

Two other women and two children surrendered during the police operation.

Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority country, has been experiencing threats recently from radical groups targeting atheists, bloggers, writers, foreigners and minority religious groups.

Masudur Rahman, a spokesman for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told reporters that one of the women who surrendered was the wife of a JMB military commander who was killed in a police raid in Dhaka in September.

He said the women were taken into police custody and would be questioned.

The secular government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has blamed JMB for several recent attacks. In a major attack on July 1, young militants belonging to the group killed 20 hostages, including 17 foreigners, in a restaurant in Dhaka.

Since July, police have conducted several raids like Saturday's and killed at least 40 suspects amid a massive manhunt for those responsible for the recent attacks.