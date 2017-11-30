White House press secretary defends Trump's decision to retweet anti-Muslim videos

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has defended President Donald Trump's decision to retweet a series of anti-Muslim videos from a British far-right account on Wednesday morning.

She said that the president circulated them to start a conversation about border security and immigration.

She said she doesn't know how the videos got in front of Trump and wouldn't say whether they were real.

The White House press secretary answered questions from reporters follwing her appearance on Fox News.

"Whether it is a real video, the threat is real," she said.

"That is what the President is talking about, that is what the President is focused on is dealing with those real threats, and those are real no matter how you look at it," she continued.

When asked does it matter if the video is fake, she said the reporters were "focusing on the wrong thing."

"The threat is real and that's what the president is talkng about, is the need for national security, the need fo national spending and those are very real things, there's nothing fake about that."