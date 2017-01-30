White House defends immigration order amid outcry

The White House has vigorously defended US president Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions as protests spread throughout the country.

Some Republicans in Congress publicly opposed the changes amid legal challenges to the order banning travellers from seven predominantly-Muslim countries, though top congressional Republicans remained largely behind the new president.

In a background call with reporters, a senior administration official declared the order’s implementation "a massive success story", claiming it had been done "seamlessly and with extraordinary professionalism".

But there was confusion at airports around the world and on Sunday night the administration appeared to backtrack on how the order would apply to certain groups such as legal permanent US residents.

Homeland security secretary John Kelly issued a statement saying citizens of the seven countries who hold permanent US "green cards" will be allowed to re-enter the US.

Officials had previously said they would be barred from returning.

Mr Trump’s order, which also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria, sparked widespread protests and denunciations from Democrats and a handful of Republicans.

Many have accused the administration of rushing to implement the changes, resulting in panic and confusion at the nation’s airports.

"You have an extreme vetting proposal that didn’t get the vetting it should have had," said Ohio Republican senator Rob Portman, who urged the new president to "slow down" and work with politicians on how best to tighten screening for foreigners who enter the United States.

"In my view, we ought to all take a deep breath and come up with something that makes sense for our national security" and reflects the fact that "America’s always been a welcoming home for refugees and immigrants", he said.

Several Democrats in Congress said they would introduce legislation to stop the ban.

During a round of Sunday interviews, Mr Trump’s aides stressed that just a small portion of travellers had been affected by the order and emphasised its temporary nature.

"I can’t imagine too many people out there watching this right now think it’s unreasonable to ask a few more questions from someone travelling in and out of Libya and Yemen before being let loose in the United States," chief of staff Reince Priebus, said.

"And that’s all this is."

As of Sunday afternoon, one legal permanent resident had been denied entry to the country as a result of the order, according to a federal law enforcement official.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said the changes were "a small price to pay" to keep the nation safe, but it is unclear whether the order will accomplish that.

It does not address home-grown extremists already in America, a primary concern of federal law enforcement. And the list of countries in Mr Trump’s order does not include Saudi Arabia, where most of the September 11 2001 hijackers were from.

Mr Priebus said other countries could be added to the list.

Mr Trump spoke by phone on Sunday with leaders from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Neither country is among the seven specified in Trump’s order.

The president, meanwhile, defended his actions, insisting it was "not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting".

"This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

Mr Trump also said he had "tremendous feeling" for the people fleeing the bloody civil war in Syria and vowed to "find ways to help all those who are suffering".

The White House said later that King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, had agreed to support safe zones for refugees, but offered no further details.

The developments came a day after a federal judge in New York issued an emergency order temporarily barring the US from deporting people from the seven majority Muslim nations subject to Trump’s 90-day travel ban.

The court barred US border agents from removing anyone who arrived in the US with a valid visa from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. It also covered anyone with an approved refugee application.

The Department of Homeland Security said the court ruling would not affect the overall implementation of the White House order.

"President Trump’s executive orders remain in place - prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the US government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety," the department said.

Top congressional Republicans, meanwhile, were backing Mr Trump despite concerns from a handful of colleagues and condemnation from the Koch political network, which is among the most influential players in the conservative movement.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said he supported more stringent screening, but warned that Muslims were some of the country’s "best sources in the war against terror".

Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, expressed fear that the order could "become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism".

"This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country," they wrote.

"That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security."

Mr Trump hit back on Twitter, calling the pair "sadly weak on immigration".