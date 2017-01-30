What we know so far about the shooting in Quebec

On Sunday night shooters opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada. Here’s everything we know about the situation so far.

What happened?

During evening prayers shooters attacked the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre.

Police say six people have been killed and eight wounded in the attack. Quebec Provincial Police spokeswoman Christine Coulombe said some of the wounded were gravely injured and the age range of the dead was about 35 to 70. Reports say there were 39 people in the mosque at the time of the attack.

Mosque president Mohamed Yangui said the shooting happened in the men’s section of the mosque and he feared some victims were children.

What happened after the attack?

(Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press via AP) Two arrests have been made – Coulombe says one person was arrested at the scene and the other nearby in d’Orleans.

How have senior politicians reacted to the shooting?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec premier Philippe Couillard described the shooting as a terrorist act, which came amid heightened tensions worldwide over Donald Trump’s travel ban on some Muslim countries.

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Trudeau issued a statement condemning the attack and sending his condolences to the family and friends of those who died. “Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country. Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.”

Trudeau had earlier reacted to Trump’s visa ban for people from certain Muslim-majority countries by tweeting on Saturday a message of Canada’s acceptance.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

Trudeau oversaw the arrival of more than 39,000 Syrian refugees soon after he was elected.

Is this the first time the centre has been targeted?

Quebec Mosque Shooting was the site of a pig's head left last june with the note "Bon Appetit". At least 5 victims of shooting known. — DeWayne Lehman (@DeWayneLehman) January 30, 2017

Unfortunately not. In the summer of 2016, in the middle of Ramadan, a pig’s head was left on the doorstep of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre.

What happens next?

The mayor of Gatineau, Quebec, near Canada’s capital of Ottawa, said there would be increased police presence at mosques around his city, and in the US, the New York Police Department said it was stepping up patrols at mosques and other places of worship.