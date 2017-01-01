Home»Breaking News»world

What events will make the headlines in 2017?

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 03:28 pm

2016 was an eventful year, and by the looks of things 2017 will be too.

Here’s a look at the upcoming events for this year from sport, politics and entertainment that are sure to make headlines.

Brexit begins

Theresa May fully intends for Britain to the leave the European Union and a deadline has been set for 31 March.

Award season

With Beyonce and Adele battling for the Grammys – who will come out on top this year?

Donald Trump’s inauguration

Donald says he’s very much looking forward “to being your president”.

IAAF World Athletics Championships

(Mike Egerton/PA)
These will be held at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and will welcome the very best athletes from all over the globe.

