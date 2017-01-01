What events will make the headlines in 2017?

2016 was an eventful year, and by the looks of things 2017 will be too.
Here’s a look at the upcoming events for this year from sport, politics and entertainment that are sure to make headlines.
Brexit begins
Theresa May fully intends for Britain to the leave the European Union and a deadline has been set for 31 March.
Award season
With Beyonce and Adele battling for the Grammys – who will come out on top this year?
Donald Trump’s inauguration
Donald says he’s very much looking forward “to being your president”.
IAAF World Athletics Championships
These will be held at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and will welcome the very best athletes from all over the globe.