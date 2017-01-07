Watch the terrifying moment this teenager crashes his car after driving up to 75mph

You’d rarely see anyone driving up to 75mph, let alone through a quiet residential area – which makes this footage even scarier.

A “reckless teenager” who obviously had a need for speed is seen driving through built-up areas before crashing his car.

Sean Grindle was driving without a full licence or insurance when he crashed the car, after driving the wrong way down a one-way street and through a red light in Bootle, Merseyside, England.

Grindle has been given a suspended sentence and has been disqualified from driving for two years.