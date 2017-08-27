Watch the nail-biting moment a Houston reporter flagged rescuers towards a flooding truck

Parts of Texas are experiencing major floods in the wake of Hurricane Harvey which hit the state’s south-east coast on Friday.
As the chaos unfolds and news outlets struggle to cover the disaster, one Houston reporter made the news – during her broadcast.
Brandi Smith, a journalist for KHOU 11 News Houston, was doing a piece to camera amid the heavy rain and wind, when she averted the lens to a lorry stuck in the road below.
Incredible, watch as @BrandiKHOU flags down a rescue boat on-air, saving this truck driver's life https://t.co/EVvNbdt13k pic.twitter.com/3mYi9McniB— Hayley Jones (@meetmissjoness) August 27, 2017
The lone truck was sitting in the middle of a deep flood, with the waters slowly rising to meet the driver who was trapped inside.
As the broadcast went on, Smith spotted a water rescue team and flagged it down. The journalist ran to alert the rescuers, who were unaware of the truck below.
“Hold on, just a sec,” she said mid-broadcast, before running towards the rescuers, from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
“There’s a truck driver stuck here in about 10 feet of water,” she told the officers, who were equipped with a rescue boat.
Thanks to her, the rescuers made their way down to the driver in danger.
Many on Twitter praised Smith’s concern and quick-thinking.
In a statement on Twitter, Smith assured followers that the driver was now safe.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out. We are safe and so is Robert, the driver who was rescued.
“Second, all the credit for that rescue goes to photographer Mario Sandoval, who spotted the truck, and HCSO crews who rescued the driver. Amazing work, you guys!”
@BrandiKHOU & I are fine i don't even know how long we were live I used a 96min card + half of my 2nd card. #Harvey #Team #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nnrDSXwS8M— Mario Sandoval (@KHOU_MSandoval) August 27, 2017
Smith posted the full broadcast on her Facebook page, in which the emergency crew are seen rescuing the driver.
Staff at the KHOU television network were also evacuated from their building as water from a nearby stream started gushing through closed doors on Sunday morning.
Water pouring in the front door of channel 11 on Sunday morning. #khou11 #Houston pic.twitter.com/X5kDrCpdXN— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017