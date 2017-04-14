Home»Breaking News»world

WATCH: Fire destroys roof of Las Vegas hotel

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 11:46 am

A fire broke out on the roof of the Bellagio hotel and casino on Thursday night.

The fire was on the roof of the building on the north side of the lake.

77 firefighters responded to the fire at 10.50pm after receiving the first call at 10:46 p.m.

At 11.09pm they reported that the fire was "knocked down".

Clark County Fire said their efforts were "extremely difficult" due to the location of the fire and access to the location.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Las Vegas Boulevard was briefly closed as a result of the fire.

