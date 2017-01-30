Home»Breaking News»world

Washington attorney general sues Donald Trump over immigration order

Monday, January 30, 2017

Washington state's attorney general is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended immigration from seven countries with Muslim-majority populations.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced his lawsuit today,, becoming the first state attorney general to announce a legal action against the Trump administration over one of its policies.

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday that suspends all immigration for citizens of the seven countries for 90 days.

Mr Ferguson was one of 16 state attorneys general who released a statement on Sunday calling Mr Trump's immigration action "un-American and unlawful".

President Trump's order sparked large protests around the country over the weekend.

Mr Trump has repeatedly said that the move is aimed at protecting the nation against extremists looking to attack Americans and American interests.

