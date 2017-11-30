Home»Breaking News»world

Walmart pulls 'Rope. Tree. Journalist.' t-shirt from site

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 10:05 pm

US retailer Walmart has removed a t-shirt from sale after an outcry from members of the press.

The t-shirt featured the words 'Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED'.

The t-shirt was for sale on Walmart's website by a third-party seller, Teespring.com.

Radio Television Digital News Association Executive Director Dan Shelley sent a letter pointing out that the message sent by the shirts could “at the least … inflame the passions of those who either don’t like, or don’t understand, the news media. At worst, they openly encourage violence targeting journalists.”

It said it received an e-mail less than five hours later, saying the t-shirt had been removed from its website.

“We are grateful for Walmart's swift action, but dismayed that it, and anyone else selling the shirt, would offer such an offensive and inflammatory product,” Shelley said.

“We live in an environment in which political and ideological discourse has deteriorated to the level where some find it appropriate to advocate violence targeting journalists merely for performing their Constitutionally-guaranteed duty to seek and report the truth," he added.


More in this Section

UK inquest hears father 13-month-old girl was probably sexually assaulted by father

Theresa May: Confronting far-right as important as fighting Islamist threat

Ministers from Holyrood and Westminster fail to reach Brexit agreement

Largest marine reserve in the world coming to effect in Antarctica


Lifestyle

The perfect gifts for everyone unwrapped

Treat yourself to a n-ice breaker in one of these festive locations this Christmas

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »