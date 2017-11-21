Home»Breaking News»world

Vladimir Putin holds talks with Syrian president Bashar Assad

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 07:00 am

Vladimir Putin has met with Syrian president Bashar Assad in Sochi.

A Russian state TV report said the two leaders held bilateral talks yesterday and then met with Russian military chiefs.

It was the second time Mr Assad has travelled to Russia to meet with Mr Putin in the course of the country's six-year civil war.

The first was in October 2015, shortly before Russia launched its military campaign in Syria to shore up Mr Assad's forces. The Russian intervention has turned the war in favour of Mr Assad.

The meeting in Sochi comes a week before UN-sponsored peace talks are to resume in Geneva.

Mr Assad's office confirmed the visit on its Facebook page.

The two leaders at a meeing in 2015.

AP


More in this Section

Burma and Bangladesh back plan to bring end to Rohingya crisis, China claims

Accuser says she was not paid to speak about allegation against US politician

Man held in Germany over objects stolen from John Lennon’s estate

Two Kenyan opposition protesters die after court confirms election result


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Black Friday is an opportunity - but be careful

Dishing out the chores

Quietly successful: Meet the man behind ECM Records

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »