Vladimir Putin has met with Syrian president Bashar Assad in Sochi.

A Russian state TV report said the two leaders held bilateral talks yesterday and then met with Russian military chiefs.

It was the second time Mr Assad has travelled to Russia to meet with Mr Putin in the course of the country's six-year civil war.

The first was in October 2015, shortly before Russia launched its military campaign in Syria to shore up Mr Assad's forces. The Russian intervention has turned the war in favour of Mr Assad.

The meeting in Sochi comes a week before UN-sponsored peace talks are to resume in Geneva.

Mr Assad's office confirmed the visit on its Facebook page.

The two leaders at a meeing in 2015.

AP