Video: US police pepper-spray anti-Trump protesters at airport

Police at an airport in Seattle have been pictured using pepper spray and forcably arresting anti-Trump protesters this evening.

The group at Saettle-Tacoma International airport wer protesting against the US President's latest executive order, which included a 90-day ban on travel to the US by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the US refugee programme.

It is estimated that up to 200 people are being detained at American airports and in transist around the world as a result of Donald Trump’s travel ban orders.

Under the order, it appeared that an untold number of foreign-born US residents now travelling outside the country could be stuck overseas for at least 90 days even though they held permanent residency “green cards” or other visas.

Mr Trump billed his sweeping executive order as a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the US.