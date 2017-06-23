Home»Breaking News»world

Video: Four injured as open-topped Paris tourist bus hits tunnel roof

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 02:01 pm

Four people were injured, one seriously, when a double-decker tour bus got stuck inside a tunnel under a Paris bridge, police and the bus company have said.

Dozens of police officers were seen around the bus as it backed out of the tunnel several hours after the accident.

Its top-level windscreen appeared smashed and what looked like a tent roof was collapsed.

The accident occurred shortly after noon as the Big Bus Tours bus travelled from the Place de la Concorde, a large square between the Tuileries Gardens and the Champs-Elysees, the police headquarters press office said.

Big Bus Tours said the bus had taken the tunnel on a road under the Alexandre III bridge, which spans the Seine River, because other routes were closed as Paris shows off its sporting ways in its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

Traffic was off-limits in large areas of the city centre until midnight.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Obamacare replacement bill runs into trouble as four Republicans oppose it

May: No EU national will be forced out of UK when Brexit happens

Corbyn: Each Grenfell Tower death 'could and should have been avoided'

Donald Trump: I have no tapes of Comey meetings


Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 