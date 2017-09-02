Home»Breaking News»world

Venezuelan opposition activist 'barred from leaving the country'

Saturday, September 02, 2017 - 05:48 pm

Prominent Venezuelan opposition activist Lilian Tintori claims she has been barred from leaving the country for planned meetings with leaders from France, Germany, Spain and the UK.

Ms Tintori posted a photo on Twitter of herself at Caracas' international airport on Saturday holding a document ordering the seizure of her passport.

The previous day she was ordered to appear before a judge on Tuesday to answer questions about a large sum of cash found in her vehicle.

She alleged that she is being kept from travelling because President Nicolas Maduro does not want her to speak about Venezuela's humanitarian crisis.

Ms Tintori is the wife of the nation's best-known opposition activist, Leopoldo Lopez.

He spent three years in a military prison before being released in July and placed under house arrest.


