Home»Breaking News»world

Van driver charged with murder over Finsbury Park terror attack

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 12:15 pm

A van driver held over the Finsbury Park terror attack will appear in court today charged with murder and attempted murder.

Darren Osborne, 47, was arrested by Metropolitan Police shortly after the incident, outside a north London mosque in the early hours of Monday.

One man died and nine other people were taken to hospital after the van crashed into the area, which was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan night prayers at the nearby mosque.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)spokesman said: "Today, the CPS authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Darren Osborne with terrorism related murder and attempted murder following the incident in Finsbury Park in the early hours of Monday 19 June."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS terror attack

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Obamacare replacement bill runs into trouble as four Republicans oppose it

May: No EU national will be forced out of UK when Brexit happens

Corbyn: Each Grenfell Tower death 'could and should have been avoided'

Donald Trump: I have no tapes of Comey meetings


Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 