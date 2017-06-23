Van driver charged with murder over Finsbury Park terror attack

A van driver held over the Finsbury Park terror attack will appear in court today charged with murder and attempted murder.

Darren Osborne, 47, was arrested by Metropolitan Police shortly after the incident, outside a north London mosque in the early hours of Monday.

One man died and nine other people were taken to hospital after the van crashed into the area, which was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan night prayers at the nearby mosque.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)spokesman said: "Today, the CPS authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Darren Osborne with terrorism related murder and attempted murder following the incident in Finsbury Park in the early hours of Monday 19 June."