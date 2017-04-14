Home»Breaking News»world

Uzbekistan sends information about lorry attack suspect to Sweden

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 04:44 pm

Uzbekistan has provided information about the Uzbek man alleged to have killed four people when he drove a lorry into a crowd in the centre of Stockholm.

Uzbek foreign affairs minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said the suspect, Rakhmat Akilov, had been recruited by Islamic State while in Sweden, where he had lived since 2014.

The UzDaily news portal quoted Kamilov on Friday as saying that information on the suspect was given "to one of our Western partners" for transmission to Sweden.

The portal did not say when the information was sent.

Reports this week said Uzbekistan had opened a criminal case against 39-year-old Akilov for extremist connections.

The attack killed 41-year-old Briton Chris Bevington, a 31-year-old Belgian woman, a 69-year-old Swedish woman and an 11-year-old Swedish girl. It also injured 15 others.

AP

