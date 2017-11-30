Home»Breaking News»world

US TV talk show host Jerry Springer rules out 2018 Ohio governor run

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 03:00 pm

US TV talk show host and former Cincinnati mayor Jerry Springer has decided not to run for Ohio governor in 2018.

WLWT-TV reported that Springer announced his decision in his weekly podcast in northern Kentucky on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old former news anchorman has hosted The Jerry Springer Show, a raucous programme which publicly airs guests' personal dramas, for 26 years.

He said as "a husband, father and grandfather" he was not ready for a five-year commitment of campaigning and serving.

Half a dozen other Democrats are running or considering running for the 2018 nomination.

Springer was a Cincinnati councilman and survived a prostitution scandal to become mayor in the 1970s.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic governor nomination in 1982 and has contemplated other statewide runs in more recent years.


