US TV talk show host Jerry Springer rules out 2018 Ohio governor run

US TV talk show host and former Cincinnati mayor Jerry Springer has decided not to run for Ohio governor in 2018.

WLWT-TV reported that Springer announced his decision in his weekly podcast in northern Kentucky on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old former news anchorman has hosted The Jerry Springer Show, a raucous programme which publicly airs guests' personal dramas, for 26 years.

US TV talk show host Jerry Springer has decided not to run for Ohio governor in 2018.

He said as "a husband, father and grandfather" he was not ready for a five-year commitment of campaigning and serving.

Half a dozen other Democrats are running or considering running for the 2018 nomination.

Springer was a Cincinnati councilman and survived a prostitution scandal to become mayor in the 1970s.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic governor nomination in 1982 and has contemplated other statewide runs in more recent years.