Home»Breaking News»world

US troops enter Poland for first continuous deployment in region

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 10:40 am

American soldiers are rolling into Poland, fulfilling a dream many Poles have had since the fall of communism in 1989 to have US troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia.

US army vehicles and soldiers in camouflage crossed into south-western Poland on Thursday morning from Germany and were heading for Zagan, where they will be based.

The US and other Western nations have carried out exercises on Nato's eastern flank, but this US deployment will be the first continuous deployment to the region by a Nato ally.

Despite the celebrations, a cloud also hangs over the historic moment: anxieties that the enhanced security could eventually be undermined by the pro-Kremlin views of President-elect Donald Trump.

Poland and the Baltic states are nervous about Russian assertiveness displayed in Ukraine and Syria.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS poland, us army troops,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Anders Breivik: Solitary confinement has made me more radicalised

Ex-British agent who compiled claims about Trump fears for his life

Man and woman charged on suspicion of providing fake documents to Paris attacker

Taliban hostages ask Trump to offer prisoner exchange for their release


Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 