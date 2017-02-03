US State Department: Fewer than 60,000 visas revoked under Trump travel order

Fewer than 60,000 people had their visas provisionally cancelled after an executive order blocked their travel to the US, the State Department has said.

That figure contradicts a Justice Department lawyer's claim on Friday during a hearing in Virginia about the ban.

The lawyer in that case said that about 100,000 visas were revoked.

Donald Trump signing the executive order blocking travel to the US for people from seven majority-Muslim countries

The State Department clarified that the higher figure includes diplomatic and other visas that were actually exempted by the travel ban, as well as expired visas.

President Donald Trump's order bans travel for people from the majority-Muslim countries Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.