US President Trump takes to Twitter to blast celebs that marched yesterday

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 02:11 pm

US President Donald Trump has taken to twitter to criticise celebrities who took part in yesterday's demonstrations against his policies.

Yesterday, millions of women across the world held anti-Trump protests.

In a separate tweet he claims more people watched his inauguration on TV - compared to President Obama's second inauguration.

The White House is also disputing photographic evidence showing a smaller than expected attendance at Friday's event.

