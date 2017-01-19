US politicians are wishing George HW Bush a speedy recovery after being admitted to intensive care

American politicians are rallying round on Twitter to send their support to former president George HW Bush who’s been admitted to an intensive care unit.

Here is our update on President and Mrs @GeorgeHWBush. pic.twitter.com/zsoIHE4FlX — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 18, 2017

The 92-year-old has been at Houston’s Methodist Hospital since Saturday after suffering from shortness of breath but was moved to intensive care to address a respiratory problem from pneumonia, according to his spokesman Jim McGrath.

His 91-year-old wife Barbara – who he celebrated 72 years of marriage with on January 6 – has also been admitted to hospital as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

41 and Barbara—thinking about you both and sending wishes for a speedy recovery. Love, 42. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) January 18, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with former President George H.W. Bush and Mrs. Barbara Bush today. Get well soon. — Ted Poe (@JudgeTedPoe) January 18, 2017

My thoughts are w/ President George H.W. Bush & Barbara Bush & wish them speedy recoveries — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) January 18, 2017

Keeping @GeorgeHWBush and Barbara Bush in my prayers. Get well soon! https://t.co/12c5Ltwod6 — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) January 18, 2017

Barack Obama also used his final press conference to wish him well.