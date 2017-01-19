Home»Breaking News»world

US politicians are wishing George HW Bush a speedy recovery after being admitted to intensive care

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 07:07 am

American politicians are rallying round on Twitter to send their support to former president George HW Bush who’s been admitted to an intensive care unit.

The 92-year-old has been at Houston’s Methodist Hospital since Saturday after suffering from shortness of breath but was moved to intensive care to address a respiratory problem from pneumonia, according to his spokesman Jim McGrath.

His 91-year-old wife Barbara – who he celebrated 72 years of marriage with on January 6 – has also been admitted to hospital as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

Barack Obama also used his final press conference to wish him well.

