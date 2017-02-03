Home»Breaking News»world

US law requiring mental health info included in gun purchase background check overturned

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 10:31 am

An regulation regarding the sale of firearms in the US has been overturned by the US House of Representatives.

The restriction, brought in under the Obama administration, prevented mentally ill individuals from obtaining firearms.

The executive action taken by Mr Obama, changed the National Instant Criminal Background Check System or NICS to require mental health information included in the background check system.

However the order, which came into effect two days before Donald Trump took the oath of office, has now been voted out by the Republican-led House and now goes to the Senate.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte said “The Obama administration’s rule is discriminatory and deprives law-abiding Americans of their constitutional rights.

“There is no evidence suggesting that those receiving disability benefits from the Social Security Administration are a threat to public safety.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS gun, mental health, gun purchase, check, trump,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Machete-wielding man shouting 'Allahu Akhbar' shot by soldier outside Louvre

Melania Trump lawsuit against Daily Mail dismissed

Anti-Government protests continue in Romania

US warns of 'overwhelming' response to nuclear weapons use by North Korea


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Heading in right direction: I Wish encouraging more girls to opt for careers in STEM

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

My best gig ever: New book asked people to recall their favourite concert

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 