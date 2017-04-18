Home»Breaking News»world

US intercepts two Russian bombers off Alaska's coast

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 07:05 pm

The US military intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast, a Pentagon spokesman has said.

Two F-22 Raptor aircraft intercepted the Russian TU-95 Bear bombers on Monday, said navy commander Gary Ross.

The intercept was "safe and professional", Mr Ross said.

North American Aerospace Defence Command monitors air approaches to North America and defends the airspace.

Fox News said the Russian planes flew within 160 kilometres (100 miles) of Alaska's Kodiak Island.

It said the American jets escorted the Russian bombers for 12 minutes.

The bombers then flew back to eastern Russia.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS us, russia,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Nightclub acid attack 'injured 16'

French police 'thwart imminent terror attack' days before election

United Airlines CEO says no one will be fired over dragging incident

Coachella pickpocket arrested after victims track their phones using Find My Phone feature


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Start planning now to help save cash on your holiday

Women in wartime: New book documents difficult line tread by females in WWII Paris

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

Chasing a flatulent whale in Castle Haven Bay

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 