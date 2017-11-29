US House of Representatives approves anti-harassment training measure

Home»Breaking News»world

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 09:02 pm

The US House of Representatives has easily approved a bipartisan measure requiring politicians and staff to take annual anti-harassment training.

The plan was approved on a voice vote which came as Congress continues to react to an outbreak of sexual harassment allegations against politicians.

Debate included several accounts of misconduct that politicians said have occurred in Congress.

That included Pennsylvania Democrat Robert Brady saying he was once talking to a female colleague when a male politician groped her from behind.

John Conyers

He mentioned no names.

The measure was approved as politicians wait to see how Michigan Democratic Representative John Conyers will respond to allegations by former workers that he has sexually harassed them.

He has returned to Detroit.

The Senate has already approved a similar measure applying to its members and aides.

AP


