US envoy Rex Tillerson meets President Putin in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the Kremlin in Moscow.

The meeting, announced by Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, comes hours after Mr Tillerson faced his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a tense encounter.

Russia's top diplomat accused the United States of carrying out an unlawful attack against Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

Giving Mr Tillerson a chilly reception, Mr Lavrov said Russia was trying to understand the "real intentions" of the Trump administration.

Earlier, President Putin said that relations between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated in the early months of Donald Trump's presidency.

"It can be said that the level of trust at the working level, especially at the military level, has not become better but most likely has degraded," Mr Putin said in an interview broadcast by state television channel Mir.

President Putin also asserted that Syria has complied with an agreement to dispose of chemical weapons "so far as we know".

He reiterated previous Russian assertions that the chemical weapons attack last week that prompted a US Tomahawk missile barrage on a Syrian air base was either a rebel provocation or caused by Syrian planes hitting a rebel chemical weapons facility.

