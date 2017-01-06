Home»Breaking News»world

US belongs to you, Michelle Obama tells young people in farewell speech

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 05:18 pm

Michelle Obama has delivered her farewell speech as first lady, telling the young people of America "this country belongs to you".

The first lady was speaking at the School Counsellor of the Year awards at the White House, an annual event she launched in 2015.

She told the audience: "As I end my time in the White House, I can think of no better message to send to young people, in my last official remarks as first lady, for all the young people in this room and those who are watching, know that this country belongs to you, to all of you.

"From every background and walk of life, if you or your parents are immigrants, know that you are part of a proud American tradition, the infusion of new cultures, talents and ideas, generation after generation, and that has made us the greatest country on earth."

