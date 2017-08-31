Home»Breaking News»world

US awards contracts for prototypes of Mexico border wall

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 10:09 pm

The Trump administration has taken another step toward building a wall on the US border with Mexico, even as funding for the project remains in question.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced it will award contracts to four companies to build four prototypes for the wall.

The CBP has provided few details of the concrete prototypes and said funding for four other prototypes for a see-through structure will be awarded next week.

The prototypes will cost a total of $3.6m.

Donald Trump made the construction of the wall his signature issue in last year's presidential campaign. He promised that Mexico would pay for it, but Mexico has refused.

The US president is now demanding that US Congress should fund the wall, and has threatened to shut the government if it does not do so.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Donald Trump says US is behind Ireland in corporation tax; promises change

Past redemption: Donald Trump using tragedy to sell hats

Kremlin confirms Donald Trump's lawyer reached out about deal

Six family members feared drowned following Storm Harvey; Donald Trump to visit Texas

More in this Section

Brother of Manchester bomber faces trial in Libya in connection with the attack

Seven killed as five-storey Mumbai building collapses after monsoon rain

Pyongyang 'sentences to death' reviewers of British book on North Korea

Officer shot dead in 'Wild West' gunfight at California hotel


Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 