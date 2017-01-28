Home»Breaking News»world

US and Russia agree to 'work closely together' after first call between Trump and Putin

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 09:30 pm

US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have agreed to work closely together and boost ties between the powers, the Kremlin said.

In their first conversation since Mr Trump took office, the Kremlin said "both sides showed their readiness for active, joint work to stabilise and develop Russian-American cooperation".

There was no immediate comment from the White House.

The Kremlin said Mr Putin and Mr Trump will maintain "regular personal contact" and begin preparations for a face-to-face meeting.

Ahead of the call, Mr Trump was non-committal about whether he was considering lifting economic penalties against Russia, telling reporters on Friday: "We'll see what happens."

The European Union also levied sanctions on Russia following its provocations in Ukraine, while British Prime Minister Theresa May said after a meeting with Mr Trump that the sanctions should continue.

Two US senate Republicans, John McCain and Rob Portman, are also warning the White House about easing any punishments on Moscow, vowing to turn the sanctions into law if necessary.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Everything that's happened so far since Donald Trump signed his executive order banning Muslims

Latest: Iran retaliates against Donald Trump's refugee ban which causes global chaos

Donald Trump’s ban on refugees has united France and Germany

Trump bans all refugees for 4 months, and Syrians indefinitely

More in this Section

See incredible photos of people celebrating Chinese New Year across the globe

Iraqi forces discover chemical warfare agent in Mosul

Trump bans all refugees for 4 months, and Syrians indefinitely

Mexicans unite against Trump's border wall and trade plans


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 