US and Russia agree to 'work closely together' after first call between Trump and Putin

US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have agreed to work closely together and boost ties between the powers, the Kremlin said.

In their first conversation since Mr Trump took office, the Kremlin said "both sides showed their readiness for active, joint work to stabilise and develop Russian-American cooperation".

There was no immediate comment from the White House.

The Kremlin said Mr Putin and Mr Trump will maintain "regular personal contact" and begin preparations for a face-to-face meeting.

Ahead of the call, Mr Trump was non-committal about whether he was considering lifting economic penalties against Russia, telling reporters on Friday: "We'll see what happens."

The European Union also levied sanctions on Russia following its provocations in Ukraine, while British Prime Minister Theresa May said after a meeting with Mr Trump that the sanctions should continue.

Two US senate Republicans, John McCain and Rob Portman, are also warning the White House about easing any punishments on Moscow, vowing to turn the sanctions into law if necessary.

AP