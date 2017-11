Update: Police say no evidence of shots fired at Oxford Street incident

Update 5.45pm: Police have not located any trace of suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties at the Oxford Street incident, Scotland Yard said.

Update 5.35: Gunshots reported on packed Oxford Street in London as Black Friday shoppers told to hide

British Transport Police said they have received one report of a woman sustaining a minor injury when leaving Oxford Circus station, but there are no other reported casualties.

Update 5.21pm: Gunshots are reported to have been fired on London's busiest shopping street and a packed Tube station, police said.

Scotland Yard said it was responding to reports of gunfire on Oxford Street and Oxford Circus tube station and were treating the incident as if it was terrorist related.

The scene in Oxford Street in London after police responded to a number of reports of shots being fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station and are responding as if the incident is terrorist related. Picture: Georgina Stubbs/PA Wire

Black Friday shoppers on the street were urged to take cover, but police said they had not yet found any casualties.

Please continue to avoid the Oxford Street and Regent Street area. If you are in the area, go into a building and stay inside until further notice. Oxford Circus and Bond Street Tube remain shut @metpoliceuk @TfL — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

Update 5.13pm: Police respond to 'incident' at Oxford Circus tube station

Scotland Yard urged anyone on Oxford Street to "go into a building".

The area will have been packed with rush-hour commuters and shoppers along the shopping street.

People still panicking near Oxford Circus - cordon growing, more armed police as I was leaving pic.twitter.com/Tu6DVdDxoO — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) November 24, 2017

BTP added: "We continue to respond to an incident at Oxford Circus. The station is currently closed, please avoid the area at this time. Officers are on scene."

The scene in Oxford Street in London after police responded to a number of reports of shots being fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station. Picture: Georgina Stubbs/PA Wire

Greg Owen, 37, from London, said: "I was next to the tube station and everyone started screaming and shouting and then a flood of people came up the stairs."

And a witness who only wanted to be known as Emma said she heard something which sounded like "three shots."

If you are on Oxford Street go into a building. Officers are on scene and dealing. More info when we can — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

She said: "There were shots fired on Oxford Street and then armed police ran into me and my friend.

"Armed Police were running up Argyll Street and now we're locked in French Connection."

BBC producer Helen Bushby, who was shopping in the area, said there were scenes of panic amid talk of gunshots.

"Panic was just spreading," she said. "Everyone wanted to get away as quickly as they could. People were sprinting and crying. It was very worrying to watch."

Earlier: Oxford Circus station in London has been evacuated because of an "incident", police said.

There were reports of people running out of the Tube station on Friday afternoon.

On Twitter, British Transport Police said: "Officers are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus station. Officers are on scene, more information when we get it."

They added in a later tweet that the station is closed and asked people to avoid the area.

We continue to respond to an incident at Oxford Circus. The station is currently closed, please avoid the area at this time. Officers are on scene. — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

Transport for London said on Twitter: "Oxford Circus Station is closed while we investigate a customer incident."

Oxford Circus Station is closed while we investigate a customer incident. All trains are not stopping and paper tickets will be accepted on local buses — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) November 24, 2017

