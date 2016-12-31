Home»Breaking News»world

United Nations General Secretary steps down

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 12:13 pm

The General Secretary of the United Nations has stepped down.

After 10 years at the helm of the humanitarian organisation Ban Ki Moon has bid farewell to the organisation saying he feels like Cinderella.

He is being replaced by former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Guterres.

In a speech to staff in New York Mr Ban says its been an honour.

"During the last 10 years, I have been working as the voice of voiceless people, defender of the defenceless people," he said.

"But you have to continue to do that. It has bee a privilege to serve the world's people."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bomb at busy Baghdad market kills 19

Angela Merkel: We're stronger than terror

No retaliatory expulsions by Russia in hacking controversy

17 hurt in coach crash as heavy fog brings chaos to UK


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Movie reviews: Silence, A Monster Calls, Why Him?

The Munchies Part 2: Culinary heroes & achievements of 2016

How to wear it: The Sequin Sweater

Looking back at the year that was 2016

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 