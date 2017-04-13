Home»Breaking News»world

UN votes to end Haiti peacekeeping mission in October

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 04:01 pm

The Security Council has voted unanimously to end the UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti in mid-October after more than 20 years.

The resolution adopted on Thursday recognises "the major milestone" the country has achieved toward stabilisation following recent elections.

The council extended the mandate of the mission for a final six months, during which the 2,370 military personnel will gradually leave.

It created a follow-on peacekeeping mission for six months comprising 1,275 police that will continue training the national police force.

